Artiste 9ice, Wife Delivers Second Child

Singer, 9ice and his wife, Olasunkanmi have welcomed their second child together.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page on Friday.

He said, "My baby just delivered a baby."

He also promised undying love to this wife, saying, “Just know that my love for you will last forever. Youth and beauty will fade, but my promise will stand because I cannot find any other who could fill in the spot you created in my heart, in my life. I love you faithfully and endlessly.”

