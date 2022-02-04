Aba Trailer Accident: Ikpeazu Bans Heavy Duty Vehicles From 6amTo 9pm

Published:

The Abia State Government, has given approval to the Ministry of Transport to restrict the movement of heavy duty vehicles within the Aba, Umuahia metropolis from the hours of 6:am to 9:pm daily.





The Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, who made this known during the inauguration of the Ministry’s Special Duty Taskforce on Transportation, at the Conference Hall of the Ministry, noted that the Governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has given approval for the ministry to regulate the movement of articulated vehicles from the 14th of February 2022.





According to him, from the said date, no truck/trailer would be allowed to ply roads in Umuahia and Aba metropolis, between the hours of 6am to 9pm, so as to curtail the incessant road accidents caused by these vehicles.





Inaugurating the Special Duty Taskforce, the Commissioner charged the members to see the opportunity as one to serve Abians and urged them not to be uncivil in their job.





He intimated them that their appointment came as a result of the need to restore sanity, as well as, clear off obstructions from our roads, urging them not to misuse the opportunity.





According to the Transport Commissioner, membership of the Special Duties Taskforce is made up of responsible individuals and groups including representatives of the four motor Unions in the state (RTEAN, NURTW, NARTO and COOPERATIVE) and Staff and Directors of the Ministry of Transport. They will ensure Abia roads, particularly roads in Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia are rid of obstructions, so that the roads can be safe for everyone.





He further informed the members of the taskforce that they should endeavour to complement the works of the TIMAAS, adding that on no account should tricycle operators, mechanics,artisans, as well as traders use roads as their loading and offloading bays or business spots.





“We must ensure we have good road networks in Aba,Umuahia and Ohafia.Therefore,you will work with the TIMAAS to remove all kinds of obstructions from our roads”.





The Commissioner, equally made reference to the Aba tollgate, stating that heavy duty vehicles have suddenly turned the major road for loading and offloading of goods, adding that henceforth none of such acts would be condoned, as plans are already ongoing to relocate luxury buses, as well as articulated vehicles to the Osisioma Ngwa Modern Bus Terminal and other government approved parks.





He said security agencies would be working with the Special Duties Taskforce to ensure full compliance.





Chief Nwanoruo, however, disclosed that the Ministry of Transport would provide the team with towing vans for the impounding of vehicles causing obstructions, while uniforms and other logistics to aid the smooth run of their duty would also be provided.





He also stated that the Umuahia Unit of the team should make sure no heavy duty vehicle passes through the Government House area forthwith, noting that there is urgent need to protect the seat of power.





The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Ijeoma Clara Okere, also admonished members of the task force that for them to be selected for the job shows the trust the ministry has reposed on them, therefore,they should live up to expectation.





Contributing, the Director Vehicle Inspection Service, Prince Ekwenye, charged the taskforce to make as their duty, the safety of lives and properties of Abians, adding that they should endeavour to rewrite the wrongs on our roads.





Responding on behalf of the members of the Taskforce, the leader of Aba zone,Sam Okafor, pledged their readiness to sanitize Abia roads, promising that they would carry out their duties effectively.





In a vote of thanks,the State Director of Transport, Comrade Boniface Okechukwu Oleka, congratulated the members of the team, urging them to do their duty without fear or favour, while commending the State Governor for seeing the need to approve the taskforce, appreciating the Commissioner for his brilliant policies so far.

Share This