Abducted Catholic Priest Released By Gunmen In Kaduna

Abducted Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari has been released by his abductors in the wee hours of Monday, February 7.

This is according to a statement by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan.

Rev. Fr. Shekari was abducted by unknown gunmen from the Rectory at St. Monica’s Catholic Church. Ikulu Pari in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Sunday 6th February.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, who was abducted by armed persons.

“Fr. Shekari was released around 10.30pm on Monday, 7th February 2022.”

During the attack, his cook was killed.

The church prayed; “for the repose of the soul of his cook who was killed during the attack.

“We want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.”





