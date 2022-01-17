Zenith Bank Staff Commits Suicide In Delta State

Published:

A Zenith Bank Staff identified as Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson has reportedly committed suicide in Sapele, Delta State.





CKN News learnt that his remains was found dangling from the scaffold of the water tank where he allegedly hanged himself at the Ugbeyiyi area of the town.





According to reports, the deceased made a post on his Facebook account but no one knew that it was a suicide note.





The post read; “I no longer have a mind of my own. Cos I now do things I later regret. The struggle is not funny any more. I am still good at heart so u know.”

It is not known if his suicide was work related or because of other reasons

There has not been any statement from his employers, Zenith Bank

