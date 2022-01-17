APC Governors Resolve To Hold National Convention In February

Published:





The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), a body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party’s convention will be held in February.

In November, Atiku Bagudu, PGF chairman and governor of Jigawa, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved February for the convention.

The national caretaker committee of the APC led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor, will meet over the convention on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday night after a meeting of APC governors, Bagudu said the exact date will be announced by the Buni panel.

“We are one group of stakeholders in the party and our party respects institutions. The appropriate organ of the party that will announce a date for the national convention is the CECPC,” he was quoted him as saying.





“We discussed our upcoming convention which you may recall I had cause to address the press after we visited President Buhari in November 2021 where the president and the party agreed that the convention would take place in February.





“We took inputs about the reviews and we noted all the misrepresentations in the press that we seek to correct that the PGF is one united body as you can see evidently from the attendance.”





Buni was absent from the meeting.

Share This