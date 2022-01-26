Video Of Lagos Hotelier Allegedly Murdered By Wife Surfaces

Published:

A video of a hotelier allegedly murdered by his wife in Lagos has emerged

The wife of the owner of the popular Bama hotel and suites in Agbule Egba in Lagos State allegedly killed him while sleeping after learning he allegedly impregnated a Lady





Bama as he's fondly called just returned from an expensive vacation in Dubai along with her and their three kids. They have been married for 8 years.

It was alleged She drugged him and when he slept off and lost all his senses, she plugged a pressing iron and burnt him on several parts of his body until he died.

