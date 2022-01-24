24-Hours After, Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post

Published:

Gospel artist, Sammie Okposo has taken down his apology post, barely 24hours after sharing it on his Instagram account.

The singer, on Tuesday apologized to his wife, family, friends and fans over his affair with an American lady, African doll.

However, barely 24hours after posting it, he took it down.

This is coming after his name was removed from the list of artists to perform at the Dunamis Gospel concert to hold on Friday, January 28. The “welu welu” crooner has however failed to respond to the pregnancy allegations by African doll.

In the now-deleted apology post, the gospel singer wrote, “Dear friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do. On my recent trip to the USA (late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and me. As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for his forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe to God and his people.

He added, “To my wife Ozioma I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life.

“I want to take this moment to apologize to all my fathers and mothers of the faith and misters of the gospel for my behaviour and moral failure. I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologise for this embarrassing situation."

