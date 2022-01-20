Two Recently Engaged Nurses Die Few Weeks To Their Wedding In Car Accident

Published:

Following the death of two nurses who had been engaged before their shocking death due to a ghastly road accident along Jos-Abuja highway on Monday, family and friends have taken to social media to express their grief.



The engaged couple, Kareem Oluwagbemiga Bright and Yuslam Enoch who were both staff nurses with the Federal Medical Centre, Adamawa State, died on Monday



Kareem, the fiancée had been posting about his relationship with Yuslam including announcing their engagement on Facebook with the proposal pictures.



Friends and acquaintances have been expressing emotional reactions to the shocking news of their death.

Sharing more details about the groom via a Facebook post, a friend Khajida Motunrayo Musa, stated that Kareem was a former national public relations officer of the Nigerian Universities Nursing Students’ Association.



She wrote, “The news of your death is a shock I am still trying to get over. Mr Kareem Oluwagbemiga Bright was a one-time NUNSA National PRO, he was dedicated to his duty and very optimistic about the future of the nursing profession.



“He was set to wed his lovely fiancee before their involvement in an RTA Road Traffic Accident) on 17th January 2022. Their death is a double loss to the nursing community. We will forever miss you both. I pray God grant us and your family the strength to bear this great loss.”



Another friend Trinity Paxmariano Udeozo, wrote on Facebook that he still spoke to Kareem about two days ago as they delibrated on ways to help their junior colleagues prepare for their exams.



“We just chatted last two days about how we can help our junior colleagues prepare for their exams. You stipulated and mapped out structures to go for. You are such an amiable person, full of possibilities and positivity.

“Although it’s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow. May the blessings of love be upon you. May its peace abide with you. May its essence illuminate your heart. Now and forevermore. Rest In Peace champion Kareem Oluwagbemiga Bright,” he wrote.



Also, Princess Gracy wrote, “What’s on my mind?? …. I’m hurt, I’m heartbroken, this wasn’t the plan Kareem Oluwagbemiga Bright, until your death, you were such a wonderful person, had a great personality, a hustler and a nurse, you were determined to make a change and I’d thought we were going to do that together, your passion and enthusiasm to make this world a better place was a force to reckon with, and Usulam Enoch…



“My coursemate, a very soft-spoken and kind-hearted personality, to think you guys were planning on getting married in March, I’m deeply hurt…. y’all will be missed… Rest on guys… May God comfort every one of us and most especially your individual families…”(sic)

