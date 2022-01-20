2023 Ambition: Bola Tinubu Visits IBB In Minna

Published:

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday afternoon stormed Minna, the Niger State capital to confer with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).





Tinubu, a chieftain of the Progressives Congress (APC), arrived the Hilltop residence of General Babangida at about 2.30pm and both went straight into a meeting behind closed-door.





His visit to General Babangida (rtd) popularly known as IBB, came after similar visits to some influential power blocs and individuals across the country.





CKN News recalls that the ex-Lagos governor had told States House correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on January 10 2022, that he informed the president of his intention to contest the 2023 Presidency.





While speaking with journalists at the State House, Tinubu said it has been his life-long ambition to be president of Nigeria. He added that with his achievements as governor of Lagos, he has the capacity to rule Nigeria.

