Suspected Yahoo Boys Arrested In Imo Hotel With Live Snake

Three teenagers have been apprehended in a hotel in Aladinma, Imo state after a live snake was found in their box





The teenage suspects aged 14, 16, and 17, were caught at about 10:00am on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.





According to reports, the teenagers arrived at the hotel in Aladinma with a box that was secured with a padlock but when the box was opened, a live snake was found in it.





The boys, who were immediately apprehended , were said to have confessed that they had been to Adagwa in Rivers state where a native doctor made some marks on their bodies and filled the box with US Dollars before they continued on their journey.





However, when they got to Imo state and the box was opened for a search at the hotel, they were shocked to find the foreign currency had been replaced by a live snake.





The teenagers were taken to the Aladinma police station where their presence attracted a large crowd.





