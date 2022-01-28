Breaking : Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten To Kill Workers

Published:

Ten years after suicide bombers hit THISDAY offices in Abuja and Kaduna, some unknown gunmen, have again stormed the Utako, Abuja office of the newspaper in the early hours of yesterday.

Like the suicide bomber, the armed men came in through the back fence of the company’s premises.

Although the mission of the armed men, who arrived the premises at about 3.am yesterday has yet to be ascertained, the company’s private security men, who were on duty, said the armed men subjected everyone on duty, mostly the production staff members, to inhuman treatment – threatening to kill all of them if they attempted to alert policemen.

The armed men, who left after about 45 minutes of frightening operation, vowed to come back again in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the THISDAY management, has since reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, in Utako, Abuja.

On April 26, 2012, some suicide bombers hit THISDAY offices in Abuja and Kano, killing at least 11 persons. However, while rescue was ongoing in Abuja in the wake of the attack, another explosion went off in its Kaduna office.

The Kaduna attack occurred in Kontagora Road by Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, at a building housing some media houses, which included THISDAY and The Sun newspapers.

Two security men and the suicide bomber, who came in a Sport Utility Vehicle, died in the Abuja attack, while five other support staff sustained injuries.

