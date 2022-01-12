Stakeholders, Winners Eulogize Oyakhilome’s Foundation For Future Africa Leaders Awards

Published:

It was praises galore and thanks to the Almighty God for the president of Loveworld Incorporated, Christ Embassy Ministry, pastor Chris Oyakhilome from the winners of the 2021 Future Africa Leaders Awards and some African Leaders for identifying and empowering the youth on the continent, through his foundation, Future Africa Leaders Foundation, FALF.

Through the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), FALA, an initiative which focuses on the greatest potential for leadership and growth in various regions of the continent, has produced 10 winners yearly with a total of $125,000 given out on $10,000 each with the star price winner collecting $25, 000, making a total of $125,000 yearly.

The essence is to invest in these future leaders and possible world changers who have shown willingness and creativity through their various endeavors with the hope of encouraging their generation to make this change for themselves as well.

The award which is opened to African Youths between the ages of 16-23 was basically to discover and empower young entrepreneurs in the continent of Africa.

At the December 31, 2021, the ninth edition was held and it attracted two former Nigerian presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as well as the president Africa Diaspora Development Initiative and fomer African Union Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Obasanjo, who was the chairman of the occasion, praised the ingenuity of Oyakhilome who is after both the spiritual and physical development of the youth on the continent.

He encouraged Africans, particularly the youth to utilize the opportunity in their pursuit for positive change on the continent and world at large.

Jonathan, who was the special guest of honor, praised African youth, who he regarded as the most valued assets on the continent.

With their ever willingness and dedication to making Africa proud, the opportunity provided by the foundation, according to him, should be utilized to the fullest so as to solve contemporary problems facing the continent.

In her speech, Chihombori-Quao deplored the continued enslavement of Africa by the Western world despite the mass amount of wealth in Africa, arguing that it was a deliberate attempt to making Africa ever looking forward to receiving help that would put the continent perpetually underdeveloped.

However, at the press briefing Thursday last week in Lagos, where the winners were presented to the press, it presented some of them the opportunity to relive their amazing stories as well as pouring encomiums on Oyakhilome.

Some of them, acknowledged the fact that it has provided them opportunity to provide services to their communities as well as enhanced their faith in God that the Almighty God may have sent Oyakhilome to help humanity.

For the winner of the Star Prize 2021, Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop, it was a dream come true, which he acknowledged the foundation as being instrumental to his realizing his dream as an exceptional innovator and community builder with great enthusiasm for youth leadership development.

Camerounian Tetsop bagged the Star Award with a sum of $25,000. Tetsop is an exceptional innovator and community builder with great enthusiasm for youth leadership development.

By motivating others to aspire for relevance through several workshops and seminars on career orientation, leadership, and impact opportunities, he is leading positive change in his nation with the use of technology

Anna Maneno Michael Milla from South Sudan also sees her being part of the winners as a dream come true.

Narrating her story, the 20 year-old said she had a chequered background, whereby her father rejected her but even at that her mother refused to abort her.

She also said she was a victim of war in her country but that through divine providence, she later became a victor. She said she is preoccupied now with encouragement to pregnant girls to go back to school even after deliveries.

Agriculture, according to her, is also receiving serious attention through the encouragement and support from the foundation.

Cesar Komi Aguidi, 23 year old from Togo praised the president and his management team for the push, which she said has gained ground on the continent as their impact is being felt at their various communities.

The winner promises to go into Partnership with psychologists for vocational skills acquisition.

Manzi Guevara, 23 years old Rwandan said the award has rekindled hope for Africa, stressing further that Africa can only be developed by Africans.

The winner has a Program for innovators and creators in his country with leaders emerging at various communities.

Other winners inc;ude, Prince Funsani Zulu (Zambia – 21 years), Hillary Nakitare (Kenya – 23 years), Isaac Bitrus Nggida (Nigeria – 23 years), Deo-Gratias Meyou (Benin Republic – 24 years), Prisca Torboal (Chad – 23 years) and Emmanuel Gyan Finawah (Ghana – 23 years) bagged $10,000 each.

At the awards presentation, Oyakhilome, in his opening speech, highlighted the need for Africa and Africans to look within themselves in their search and quest for solutions to their problems.

He further challenged every young African who is making a difference in various

spheres of their respective African communities and as well encouraged them to do more and stop at nothing in making Africa the Africa of our dreams.

Infact, the awards which is opened to all attract a princely price of $25,000 to the star award winner and $10,000 each to the remaining nine winners. So far 81 young entrepreneurs have won in various categories in the nine editions which started in 2013.

According to the organizers, over 15 million applications were received for the award and through painstaking scrutiny and God’s guidance, reduced to 30, 15 and finally, 10 emerging the winners.

The vision of FALA, according to the organizers is to encourage game-changing youth to step out and take initiative for a brighter future, adding that with Oyakhilome Foundation, it has now become possible for the young people living in Africa to believe this could happen.

Whether through education, empowerment and mentorship programs, or meeting with other community leaders to discuss change, these future leaders are known for challenging their fellow peers and larger communities towards positive cultural change for everyone.

The Foundation is a non-profit organization created on the belief that the future economic success, social development, and political growth of Africa depends on the collective acumen and direct participation of the next generation of African economic, political, social, and business leaders. These new generation leaders possess global and continental experience in solving Africa’s great challenges.

The Foundation serves as the corner stone that brings together these thinkers and doers for practical and feasible solutions to the economic, social, business, and political challenges facing Africa.

