Police Arrest Man, 43 Over Rape Of 80 years old Woman In Nasarawa State

Consequent upon a complaint lodged at Garaku Division on 14/1/2022 at about 2230hrs, that one Dan’asabe Eddo `M` of Kubasha village, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna but a resident of Kundami Village, Garaku, Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State nocturnally went into the residence of an 80 years old Woman who stays alone at same Village and forcefully had canal knowledge of her; Police operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested.





Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the commission of the offence and blamed it on handiworks of the Devil.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia for profound Investigation; he however, urged members of the public to pay special attention to the elderly and guard them against gerontophiles.









