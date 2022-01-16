Published:

Lateef Adedineji Tells Life Story In Tush My Apartment Season 2 Commercial

The multiple award winner actor, brand ambassador and achor of TUSH MY APARTMENT REALITY TV SHOW, Lateef Adedimeji has opened up on his humble beggining and how he got to where he is today.

The new wedded actor revealed this in the Season 2 commercial of Tush My Apartment Reality Show which will debut soon on TV stations Nationwide.

Lateef narrated how he started from the slum, where he was at the interim and how he seized opportunities and unleash his talents to get to where he is now. He called on Nigerians to seize the opportunity provided by Tush My Apartment Reality TV show to achieve their dreams.

