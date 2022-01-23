Personal Assistant Dupes Nollywood Actress , Steals Her Car

Published:

A Nollywood actress Chizoba Nwokoye has taken to social media to cry out over her stolen vehicle





Chizoba Nwokoye was allegedly duped by her trusted P.A while she was on a movie set.

Her Personal Assistant by name SUCCESS BRIGHT, ran away with her car, her ATM card and also cleared every single dime in her bank account.

He allegedly changed the password of her YouTube account too.

The police are on his trail according to report reaching CKN News





