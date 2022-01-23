I Only Fly First Or Business Class...Tuface Wife, Anne Boasts

Published:

Annie Idibia, wife of music star Tuface Idibia, has bragged that she only flies business or first class when she travels by air.

In an Instagram post, the Nollywood actress said for her, economy class is just not an option.

“Whenever I think of travelling Eco isn’t an option. And that is not pride! More like driveeee. So I begin to plan, work my ass out, balance every… I always cut my coat according to my size (cloth)! But naa my mindset never gonna be economy. Make I remain here till I earn it…private/first/biz class or nada!” she posted while responding to Steve Harvey’s video about how flying First Class exposes one to better things.

