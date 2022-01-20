Orji Kalu: I’ll Rock Like A Hurricane If APC Zones Presidential Ticket To South-East

Published:

Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, says he will roll out his campaign and “rock like a hurricane” if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the south-east.

Kalu had recently expressed his interest in contesting for the presidential ticket of the APC.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Wednesday, the former governor of Abia said it is long overdue for the south-east to produce a president.

“I have all it takes to run for the nation’s number one position and I’m very much ready to do so if it is zoned to the south-east but I am not desperate,” the senator said.

“Has the party zoned the ticket to the south-east? I have said before that there are only two zones that have not been president — the south-east and the north-east.

“Once it’s zoned to the south-east, I have the capacity and the capability. I will roll out my campaign and rock like a hurricane.

“It’s overdue for an Igboman to become a Nigerian president, I believe the south-east should produce the next president and it’s going to happen.”

The former governor said his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday was about national issues.

“The Tuesday night meeting with Mr President was not the first. People usually go in the afternoon but I went in the night to avoid the press,” he said.

“I go there regularly. It’s a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues with regards to security, the wellbeing of our country and the issue of the electoral law and the discussions were very fruitful.”





