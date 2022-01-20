Nnamdi Kanu Insists On Wearing Same Outfit Because It Is Designer, FG Lawyer Tells Court

Published:





Shuaibu Labaran, counsel representing the federal government, says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insists on wearing the same outfit to court because it is designer.





Previously, Binta Nyako, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, had directed the DSS to allow the IPOB leader to have a bath whenever he wants to, change his clothes, eat properly and practice his faith.





On Tuesday, the judge said the IPOB leader should be given another outfit before his next court appearance.





“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress,” Nyako ordered.





However, at the court session on Wednesday, Kanu appeared in the same Fendi designer clothes he has been wearing since June 2021 when he was arrested.





Addressing the court, Labaran told the judge that Kanu chose to wear only his Fendi clothes.





“My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided the defendant with a new orthopaedic mattress, pillows and blankets,” he said.





“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designer.”





Responding, Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’s lead counsel, told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing the same clothes.





“My lord what happened was that by the time proceedings ended yesterday, and because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to pass to him, some clothes we obtained for him,” Ozekhome said.





“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day he would want to have the new clothes.”





But he commended the DSS for providing the IPOB leader with new mattress and pillows.





“I want to commend the DSS and the court for ensuring that it was done.”





Kanu has been re-arraigned on an amended 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony.

