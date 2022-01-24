Only Atiku Can Defeat Tinubu In 2023...Raymond Dokpesi

Published:

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been described as the only person with the capacity to stop Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming the president of Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential election.





A delegation of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Caretaker Committee led by Chief Raymond Dokpesi stated this when it paid a visit to Valentine Ozigbo, the Anambra State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6, 2021 election at his country home in Amesi, in Aguata Local government area of Anambra State, on Saturday.





Dokpesi said the visit was to inform Anambra people that Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and 2019 PDP Presidential Candidate was once again aspiring to contest for the president in 2023.





He said “the Waziri (Atiku) is the right person that could match Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu” should he eventually emerge as the presidential candidate of APC.”





He said Atiku, if elected, would ensure that “South East’s interest would be highly protected”, as exemplified earlier by Waziri with the choice of His Excellency Peter Obi as his running mate”.





While making a rallying call to Igbo to mobilise massively and join the PDP, to boost the party’s membership ahead of the 2023 elections, Dokpesi said Anambra had been at the forefront of producing leaders of Nigeria and had shown commitment to PDP as a party over the years.





He said, “We have come to seek and solicit your support for the presidential aspiration of Waziri Atiku Abubakar and to assure you that Atiku Abubakar is in the best position to unify Nigeria and protect the interest of his in-laws (Ndigbo),” Chief Dokpesi said.





Dokpesi lamented that Anambra missed out on having “the services of a dogged fighter” by failing to elect Valentine Ozigbo during the 2021 gubernatorial election while declaring that the forces that worked against the PDP candidate “cannot stop his light from shining”.

