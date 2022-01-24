Kidnappers Give Condition For Bayelsa Commissioner’s Release

Published:

The abductors of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, are said to have contacted the paramount ruler of his Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, demanding the release of their father in the police custody before the commissioner regains freedom.

Otokito’s abductors, believed to be operators of an illegal crude oil refinery, also known as ‘Kpofire’, had stormed his residence in the community on Thursday night and grabbed him from his bedroom at gunpoint into a waiting speedboat at the waterside and sped away.

Share This