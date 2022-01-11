My Mother Asked Me To Kill My Younger Brother For Sacrifice So That We Can Make Money

Published:

A 32 year old man Afeez Olalere has been arrested by the Operatives Of The Lagos State Police Command for Using his brother for money rituals.





He made the shocking confession saying “ my mother took me to an herbalist who told me if i want to be successful in the yahoo business i will have to sacrifice a life and that person must be a sibling to me.





The things he would need prepare a concoction with are his thumbs, his hair, fingers and a passport photograph.





So we went back home and thought about it, then my mother suggest we use my younger brother since he is just 21 year old.





She also brought the poison which we gave him to eat, he died within 20minutes after consuming the food.





I was the one who cut out the body parts needed.





We then wrapped his dead body and headed to mortuary.





Nemesis caught up with them during a stop and search operation along Itamaga Ikorudu, Lagos State.

