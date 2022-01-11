2023: APC Members In Ikeja Go Spiritual...Plan Prayer For Tinubu's Presidential Ambition

Published:

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja Federal Constituency will on Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, converge on The Blue Roof, LTV8 premises to pray for the actualization of the Presidential ambition of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





The decision of the party faithful to pray followed the APC stalwart's formal declaration of interest to take a shot at the Presidency next year.





Tinubu, who is from the Ikeja Federal Constituency (Lagos West Senatorial District) told reporters at the State House in Abuja on Monday, 10 January, 2022 after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that he told his host of his ambition.





House of Representatives member, James Abiodun Faleke of the Ikeja Federal Constituency, described Tinubu’s decision to run for the exalted post as a welcome development.





“This is what we have been waiting for,” he said on Monday, 10 January, 2022.





According to him, supporters of the one-time Lagos State Governor will be praying for good health and long life for the APC stalwart.





“We will also be praying against every unnatural incident as our leader takes the bold step to lead the country. All lovers of democracy and progress are meeting on Wednesday,” Faleke said.

