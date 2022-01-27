Man Burns Bible After Healing Challenge With A Nigerian Pastor Failed

Published:

A Nigerian Man, Mathias Ezeaku, the founder of Igbo loves themselves Charity foundation and a freedom fighter, has renounced Christianity and burnt Bible to ashes after three days of healing challenge with a pastor of Fishers Kingdom Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Chinyere, which ended without result at Nkpor in Anambra State.





It all started when Ezeaku took to social media where he dared all the Pastors in Africa to prove to him that Jesus Christ truly exists and has the powers to heal. Many pastors rejected the challenge and paid deaf ears to him but Apostle Chinyere accepted the challenge.





He accepted and they both made an arrangement and hosted a three-day healing program. The young man brought four physically sick persons for her to heal and she insisted that they should be engaged in a dry fasting. Three days passed without a result, Ezeaku became angry and aggressively disgraced the preacher, and burnt his Bible.









