Education:Gov Umahi Signs MOU With SDA Church

Published:

The Ebonyi State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ebonyi Conference to manage and run Community Progressive Model Primary School Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.





The MOU was signed at the Executive Council Chambers, Ochoudo Centenary City Abakaliki on Wednesday.





The Secretary to the State Government Dr. Kenneth Ugbala signed the memorandum on behalf of the State Government while the President of Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ebonyi Conference, Pastor Emmanuel Nweke signed on behalf of the Church.





In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said the memorandum of understanding which is renewable after four years empowers the Church to run the Institution with the power to hire and fire, be responsible for the salaries and welfare of the school staff, and remit due Internally Generated Revenue and tax to the State Government.





Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke said the memorandum of understanding was to ensure effective teaching and learning as has been proven in Schools already run by the Mission, particularly the Roman Catholic Church.





Speaking with newsmen after signing the Memorandum of Understanding, the President of Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ebonyi Conference, Pastor Emmanuel Nweke pledged that the Church would run the School according to the specification and standard of the State Government.





The State Executive Council before the commencement of this week's Exco meeting performed the swearing-in of Mrs. Sharon Umahi was as a member of the State Revenue Appeal Commission.









