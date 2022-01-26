LAGOS STATE ACQUIRES THREE MORE FAST TRAINS

Published:

At the ground breaking of the Opebi/Ojota link bridge today, Governor Sanwo-Olu broke the news of the acquisition of three trains for the Blue Line. Transportation is, indeed, set to be more exciting in Laagos.





The bridge will reduce travel time, ease congestion and ensure smooth motoring, among other benefits.





Construction giant Julius Berger will handle the job. It has promised 20months, but Mr Governor would like two months shaved off the schedule. #ForAGreaterLagos





Source : Honorable Commissioner For Information And Strategy Gbenga Omotoso

