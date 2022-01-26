How We Lure Girls With Money And Fancy Things; Killed More Than 70 Girls ...Ritualists Confess

Published:

The Osun State police command has arrested two ritualists, from the arrest, some female body parts were found with them. The Osun state police spokesman said: at about 9:30pm a distress call was made by a hotel management where they had lodged. The management said a girl screamed twice and after that, no noise was heard again from the room. According to them the scream was like a girl calling for help.

According to the management when the guys were about going, they were asked to be escorted back to the room to see if everything was fine and why the girl they came with wasn't leaving with them.





The ritualist said everything was fine and the girl was resting in the room, that she was going to be out.But the hotel management insisted, even though they tried to escape , the hotel management were smart enough to had locked the premises and pinned them down. That was when they were able to gain access in the room and saw a pool of blood with some body parts removed from the lifeless female body which they tried escaping with in a bag, the spokesman said.

That was when the distress call was made and the police force took emergency response, and they were arrested.

During some further investigation by the police, it was found that the names of the apprehended criminals are Ayodeji Saheed and Tunde Obadimeji who both confessed saying its not the first time they are committing such and that they have killed more than 70 girls. They specialized in getting female parts and one Abefe Sadiq pays them for each parts. #600:000:00 Six hundred thousand naira. for one girl killed for him ?

They were asked further how they get these girls???

"getting the girls was so easy" "we lure them with money and fancy things"

They went further saying that "girls of this days are easily lured with those things" All they need to do is to get or rent a fancy car with cash they would spend on the girls, and that is all this girls fall.









