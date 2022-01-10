Kidnappings And Abductions Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway On The Rise

Published:

KIDNAPPING AND ABDUCTIONS ALONG LAGOS IBADAN EXPRESSWAY





In the past few days there have been an upsurge in kidnappings and abductions by criminals suspected to be Fulani herdsmen ( allegedly) along the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway





Some lives have been lost and many commuters abducted





This Morning, report reaching CKN News have it that the kidnappers blocked the road and abducted several commuters again





This is calling on relevant security agencies to beef up security on one of Nigeria's busiest road





CKN News

