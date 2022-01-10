Monday, 10 January 2022

Kidnappings And Abductions Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway On The Rise

Published: January 10, 2022


 KIDNAPPING AND ABDUCTIONS ALONG LAGOS IBADAN EXPRESSWAY 


In the past few days there have been an upsurge in kidnappings and abductions by criminals suspected to be Fulani herdsmen ( allegedly) along the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 


Some lives have been lost and many commuters abducted 


This Morning, report reaching CKN News have it that the kidnappers blocked the road and abducted several commuters again 


This is calling on relevant security agencies to beef up security on one of Nigeria's busiest road 


