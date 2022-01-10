Forum Of Enugu 2019 Governorship Candidate Passes Vote Of Confidence On Governor Ugwuanyi....Dissociates Itself From Purported Malicious Publication

Published:

Members of Forum of 2019 Enugu Governornorship Candidates have completely disassociate themselves from the publication purported to have emanated from them with the unfortunate caption "Call your Loyalists to Order, Ex-Governorship candidates urge Ugwuanyi".

In a statement issued in Enugu and signed by the coordinator of the forum, Hon. Obioma Nnamani alongside other 21 members of the group read: "We want to state it clearly that the publication did not emanate from the 2019 Governorship Candidates and does not in any way represent the views of our members.

"Those who are trying so hard in their futile attempt to link or attribute violence and thuggery to our dear Governor and /or his loyalists need to be psychologically examined.

They are obviously boxing the air by trying to discredit the Governor's outstanding leadership qualities.

"2023 is gradually approaching and the enemies are envious of the successes recorded by our well-performing Governor. Hence their frantic efforts to discredit him by spreading falsehood.

"Our Forum members deeply appreciates the quality of leadership provided by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State which has brought peace and development to our dear State.

"Not only that we unanimously and overwhelmingly supported our indefatigable governor of Enugu State during the last Governorship election, we have also continued to unapologetically support his government and administration given his numerous achievements and humane disposition towards the good people of Enugu State."

Other members of the forum who signed the statement include Dr. Gerald Abonyi Esq,

Hon. Dr. Afam Ani

Hon. Engr. Chinedu Anuche, Chief Mrs. Anthonia Nwobodo

Hon. Christopher Ogbu,

Dr. Mrs Nnenna Anozie Esq, Barr. Osita Agu,

Hon. Chigozie Okonkwo,

Hon. Robinson Chukwuemeka,

Rev. Chukwuka Ibekwe,

Mrs Maureen Onwuta,

Hon. Amadi Eusebius.

Others are Hon. Louis Ugwuokolo, Mr. Nnaji Ifeanyi, Owoh Celestine

Hon. Alex Egbo, Hon. Ugwuanyi C. Anita

Hon. Chibueze Onah

Sir Onyeka Chinedu, Chief Jekwu Ogbonna and Chief Edwin Ngene.

