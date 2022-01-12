Kidnappers Kill Shell Staff Despite Paying N5m Ransom

Published:

Mr Ojonimi Ossai, an official of Shell Petroleum Development Company, has been killed by his abductors.

Ossai was killed despite a N5million ransom raised by his family.

It was learnt that late Ojonimi Ossai was on his way to the burial ceremony of his father in-law at Igala Mela/Odolu local government of Kogi when he was abducted last weekend.

A family source said N5 million was delivered to his abductors, but unfortunately, his corpse was picked from the bush on Tuesday.

Late Ossai, who was said to have spent 23 years in the service of Shell, was reported to have objected travelling from his base in in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the burial, but caved in to family pressure.

“He came home in a jalopy car to disguise himself from kidnappers. Yet, he ran into them at Itobe-Anyigba road. We picked his corpse this early morning from the bush,” a family source said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, said the command is yet to get the details of the incident.

About this time last year, a Saudi Arabia-based oil magnate, Ogacheko Atanu, who was on holiday at Idah was shot dead.

