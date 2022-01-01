Kidnappers Abduct Popular Pastor In Delta, Kill Wife

Published:

The General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, has been abducted by gunmen who also shot his wife dead in the university community of Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday evening.



Enejeta was said to be driving home in the company of his wife, Pastor Faith, when the said hoodlums shot at his vehicle, a Lexus SUV.







It was further learnt that the shots fired by the gunmen shattered the front window at the passenger side of the car, hitting the wife in her neck and head.

