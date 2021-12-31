Breaking : Gov Zulum , Umahi , Wike , Sanwoolu Win CKN NEWS Governors Of The Year Award

Published:

GOVERNOR ( PROF ) BABAGANA ZULUM BEST GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

Without any controversy, CKN News Editorial Board has unanimously picked Prof Babagana Zulum of Borno State as its Governor of the Year

Governor Zulum has demystified governance in all all its ramifications with his human faced programmes inspite of presiding over a State being ravaged by war.

In two years time, he has been able to transform Borno State which has led to the closure of several IDP camps.

His impact has been felt in the area of Agriculture, Education, Health , Housing , Roads etc

He has been picked as not only the Best Governor in the entire North but also in Nigeria





GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE





Governor Nyesom Wike ( Mr Project ) Best Governor South South

For his robust infrastructural projects in Education , Judiciary , roads and rural education, Governor Nyesom Wike has been adjudged the Best Governor South South by CKN News





GOVERNOR DAVE UMAHI

Governor David Umahi ( Best South East Governor )

For transforming a relatively unknown State like Ebonyi to National reckoning, Governor Dave Umahi's giant strides has proven the saying that one needed all the financial muscles to transform a State

His judicious use of the meagre funds the State receives into gigantic projects in the State has made Ebonyi a shinning example of what true governance is all about .

For touching the lives of Ebonyians in a very positive way GOVERNOR DAVE UMAHI is CKN News BEST GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR ( South East )





GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWOOLU ..Best Governor South West





Governor Babajide Sanwoolu against all odds is CKN NEWS South West Governor of the YEAR

He has shown enough capacity to lead although still lacking behind when compared to former Governor Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode in terms of infrastructural development

But his effort at keeping a cosmopolitan city like Lagos safe is the reason why he earned the AWARD

His handling of the #EndSARS report though still remains a sore spot of his administration in 2021





The Editor in Chief of CKN News Chris Kehinde Nwandu on behalf of the Editorial team congratulated the four governors on their award

He remarked that being picked out of 36 Governors was not a mean feat

They should see their Awards as a call to duty to serve their people the more

