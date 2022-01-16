Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian For Hiding Daughter’s Birthday Party Venue From Him

Published:

Rapper, Kanye West on Saturday went live to claim that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian was purposely keeping him from seeing his daughter, Chicago on her birthday.





In the video, Kanye said, “I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m not going to let this happen. Chicago, happy birthday, I love you. I’m just putting this up online because I need y’all support.”





He went on to rant about how fathers have been kept out of the family unit for ages and even with all his wealth, he still finds himself in that position.





Chicago is his third child with Kim and clocked four on Saturday.

