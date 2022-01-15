Chinmark Group Debunks Fake Reports By Mischief Makers

Published:

Chinmark Group has urged the general public to ignore the false reports making round the social media about the credibility of the establishment.

The organization warns that those rumours are all handiwork of mischief makers.

According to a press statement signed and issued today “The attention of the Chinmark Group have been drawn to fabricated stories from different quarters concerning the partnership arm of the company.

“There is currently new changes in the affairs of the company and relevant additional government documentation are currently being processed for the smooth running of the partnership arm of Chinmark Group.

“We appreciate our clients for standing strong.

If you have not yet received your ROP or partnership funds kindly send a mail to info@chinmarkgroup.com with your details.

Henceforth, all fabricated social media stories will not be tolerated.”

Signed

Bar Favour Ajuebor

For

Management

