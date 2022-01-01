Kaduna Shuts 2 Islamiyya Schools Over Rape, Impregnation Of Minors

Published:





The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA) has shut down two Islamiyya schools indefinitely over the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl and the impregnation of another 12-year-old.



The first school, located near the old Jumaát Mosque in Kachia, Kachia Local Government Area, was closed following an alleged impregnation of a 12-year-old girl by a 50-year-old teacher.

The second school, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located in Rigasa, was closed over the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl on the school premises.

The overseer of the KSSQA, Idris Aliyu, said the school authority covered it up and claimed ignorance of the incident.

Aliyu added that the information before the Ministry of Education showed that the survivor’s grandmother went to the school authority to complain but was allegedly beaten by students and teachers of the Islamiyya.

However, the head teacher of the school, Malam Kabir Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying, “It was not rape, what we gathered was that an unidentified boy injured the girl in her private part with a stick.”



Abdullahi said the case was already being investigated by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rigasa, ASP Abubakar Bauranya.

The Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said her ministry would work closely with the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure justice for the minors.



