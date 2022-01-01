Breaking: Alhaji Auta, Zamfara Banditry Kingpin, Bombed To Death

Published:

A notorious bandit operating in Birnin Magaji area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Auta, has been killed in an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Many of his gang members were also eliminated during the operation around his camp located at Jama’are Bayan Dutchi, in Nasarawa Mailayi District of Zamfara, on Saturday.

Multiple sources confirmed Auta’s death but said the casualty figure from the operation was unknown.

Auta is among the four arrowheads of the gunmen terrorising the area.

Source : Daily Trust





https://dailytrust.com/breaking-alhaji-aut

Share This