IICC Shooting Stars Loses General Manager Rasheed Balogun

Nigerian Professional League club Shooting Stars have lost their General Manager Rasheed Balogun.





The football administrator battled against sickness for weeks in the hospital before he died on Thursday night.





Nigerian football fraternities were on Thursday night, January 20, thrown into serious mourning following the shocking demise of Shooting Stars' General Manager Rasheed Balogun. The death of the top football administrator came 4 days after his club suffered a defeat against Niger Tornadoes in their Nigerian Professional Football League match-day seven clashes in Abuja.





Popularly known as Kulekule, Rasheed Balogun has been with Shooting Stars of Ibadan for more than 10 years and he was one of the most experienced football experts in Nigeria.





According to the a reliable source, Rasheed Balogun battled against serious sickness and was in bed for weeks before he passed on.

