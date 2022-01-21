Eko Hotel Hosts Tube Awards Unveiling, ‘Love In A Box’ In February

Published:

The formal unveiling of the Tube Awards, a reward event dedicated to the television industry, will hold this February at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme for the event is "Love in a Box." The event has the support of the management of Eko Hotels Limited.

According to a statement issued in Lagos by Tube Afrique, organisers of the awards, the event, which will have multi-level players in the television industry in attendance, will bring stakeholders up to speed on plans for the first edition of the awards later in the year.

The statement issued by Executive Director, Tube Afrique, Niran Adedokun, noted that: "This is the first time in Nigeria the TV industry will be getting a well-deserved spotlight. It will be a night of a mixture of glamour and serious, and we are excited to share what we have in store for the industry.”

The statement explained further that the Tube Awards is devoted to recognising and celebrating the outstanding individuals who work tenaciously to tell captivating stories that reflect our culture and identity on the small screen. The award will reward achievements in the artistic and technical fields of TV production in Nigeria and Africa.

"Despite the technological advancement in TV viewing, TV remains a valuable platform where memorable stories and characters are told and built. So, this is our way of reminding the public why those who bring these stories to life are important by recognising and rewarding excellence." the statement said.

It informed that the unveiling would serve as a platform to intimate practitioners and stakeholders on the peculiarities of the awards and receive feedback from them. The organising committee, while thanking Eko Hotels for supporting the event, promised that the night will be punctuated with music from a live band.

