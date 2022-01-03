Igbos Find It Difficult Donating Money To Churches For The Work Of God ....COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Published:

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, popularly known as COZA, has alleged that it is difficult for Igbos to donate money to the church despite their claim of believing in God.

Speaking during a sermon at his church in Abuja, Fatoyinbo, however, said they have large hearts but do things at their will.

According to the popular preacher, who said that hustling is a curse, some persons find it difficult to give because of how much they hustled to get the money.

He said, “The Igbo believe in God. It takes God for an Igbo guy to give. They have a large heart but -they believe you shouldn’t work their mind.

“Igbos are 90 per cent Christians but no megachurch. You need to tear backgrounds to enter some testimonies. No Church with a Yoruba pastor takes more Igbo songs than COZA. Hustle is a curse! Are you a hustler?

“Some people find it hard to give because they hustled to get that money. In the name of Jesus, hustle has ceased in your life”.

