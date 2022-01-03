Community Donates 58.32 Hectares Of Land To Ebonyi State Govt For Establishment Of University

Published:

OFFEREKPE VILLAGE HANDS OVER 58.32 HECTARES OF LAND TO EBONYI STATE GOVERNMENT FOR THE SITING OF EBONYI STATE UNIVERSITY OF ICT, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY

To further strengthen the Ebonyi state educational sector, empowerment, employment, and the overall development of the State, the Governor, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE conceived the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science, and Technology.

Without delays, he immediately submitted the bill for the establishment of the university in Izzi Land which was passed into law by the State House of Assembly and subsequently signed into law by the Governor on December 23, 2021.





In a letter jointly signed by the leadership of Offerekpe Village including Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Development Union President, HRH Eze Emmanuel N. Nwojiji, Traditional Ruler, Agbaja Community, Chief David Nwankwo Alo, Chief Anthony Nwazufu Egbe, Anthony Nwigwe Nworie, Village Head (Offerekpe Agbaja), Peter Nwamkou Mbam, Village Head (Nduofutu Offerekpe Agbaja), Ferdinand Onuku Mbam, Village Head (Ojiegbe Offerekpe Agbaja) and John Ije Nwavuta, Village Head (Igwekaenyim Offerekpe Agbaja), and dated January 3, 2022, and presented to the Governor during a Christian Homage by the people of Izzi on Monday, they handed over their 58.32 hectares of land to Ebonyi State Government for the establishment of the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science, and Technology Oferekpe Agbaja.

The letter read in parts: “Following these magnificent strides by your Government and uncommon love for our people, we the stakeholders and the entire people of Offerekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Eboni State, wish to officially hand over to Ebonyi State Government, a 58.32 hectares of land for the siting of the above-mentioned university.

“It is our firm resolution that in all your policies and plans for Ebonyi State, we

will always come first in obeying your directives, in the promise that this giant

institution to be built in our village will be taken good care of, in all ramifications.

“Your Excellency, as we thank you immensely for this show of love, please accept our warmest regards and assured commitment to your Government.”









