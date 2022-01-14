I Eat Human Flesh...Prominent Businessman Confesses

Published:

Aminu Baba, a prominent businessman dealing in cars and other vehicles at Aminchi Motors Gusau, Zamfara state, has opened up on his nefarious activities.

Baba, who was arrested by the police, confessed eating and selling human parts to some unknown persons.

He was arrested last week over the killing and dismemberment of a 9-year-old boy in Gusau.

The suspect told journalists shortly after he was paraded by the state police commissioner, Mr Ayuba N Elkanah, that he has three wives and 19 children.

He said he employed two teenagers to scout for young boys to kill for him and they had done that twice, getting N1million in return.

“I paid them N500, 000 for each of the killing of the two young boys. We removed penis, eyes, intestines and Esophagus and I used to eat these human organs and sell some to those who need them,” he said.

He, however, kept mum about where he raised the money he used to pay the killers and also did not disclose whether he had collaborators in the state.

The police commissioner said the other suspect, Abdulshakur Mohammad, had confessed that that was the third time he was contracted by Baba to source for human parts.

He said he got N500, 000, after the first and second operations before he was arrested.

He said he connived with Baba and Ahmad Tukur to deceive the victim, who was taken to an uncompleted building.

Mohammad said after killing him, they removed his intestine, Esophagus, Private part and two Eyes, which they took to Baba who in return gave them N500,000 as agreed.

Two weeks ago, the remains of the nine year old boy identified Ahmad Yakubu Aliyu was found in an uncompleted building in Barakallahu area of Gusau metropolis.

Ahmad went missing shortly after he came back from Islamiyya School in Gadar Baga area of the city.

The owner of the building spotted the decomposing body of the little boy when came to continue his construction work.

He immediately closed the site and reported the matter to the police who later confirmed that Ahmad was killed and dumped.





Share This