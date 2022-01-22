Gov Masari Demands N10bn From FCT NUJ Over Allegations

Published:

Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has written to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) demanding the sum of N10bn as damages over their accusation that he ordered the arrest of one Nelson Omonu, a Journalist working in Abuja.

In the letters which were sent to the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, and Ochiaka Ugwu, the governor also demanded an apology and retraction to be published in eight national newspapers.

This was made known by the Counsel to the governor, Chief Earnest Ogbunadike, Esq, who briefed newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

He said the accusation was centred around the person of the governor.

“On January 2, 2022, in a bid to spite and diminish the reputation of our client, they alleged mischievously that he (Masari) engineered, in a commando form, the whisking away of a Journalist in the name of Nelson Omonu, from Abuja to Katsina, wherein he was Detained for committing no offence.”

“Our client vehemently denied this allegation. Even if there was such incident on January 1 in relation to the said Nelson, bit has nothing whatsoever to do with our client.





“As far as we are concerned, the said allegation has seriously damaged the reputation of our client.

“Notwithstanding the comical and watery apology/retraction by the two gentlemen, we felt that that is not in line with what our client want.

“Even if there should be any retraction and apology, it should be in accordance with the terms and conditions of our client,” he said.

He said of the conditions is that the retraction/apology must be published in eight national newspapers, adding that “at the same time pay the sum of N10bn for this malicious, spiteful and hateful press release which aim was just to tarnish the image of our client.”





He added that the letter was served on the two persons for them to act failure to do that, Mr Ogbonidike said, would left them with no option other than to file an action in court to seek for the same demand.





The FCT NUJ has apologized to the Governor over its earlier claim that he was responsible for the arrest and detention of the Abuja-based journalist.

