Charles Soludo Rejects : His Excellency Title Opts For " Mr Governor"

Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has rejected the title ‘His Excellency’, opting to be addressed as Prof Chukwuma Soludo.





The governor-elect, however, directed that those who find it inappropriate to call him by his name can feel free to address him as Mr Governor.





The former Central Bank Governor who was speaking during the inauguration of the transition committee said some of such little mistakes were things that would be addressed during the meeting of the transition committee.





Speaking during the inauguration, Soludo said: “I was called His Excellency a while ago, but may I plead that the Excellency tag waits for now.





“That is part of what we will discuss in this committee. You may just need to learn how to call me by my name, but if that isn’t good for you, then, may I request that you simply call me ‘Charlie Nwangbafor’.





“If that one is so difficult for you that you must be formal in addressing me, then you can address me as Mr Governor,” Soludo told the guests.

