Former Miss USA Commits Suicide

Law enforcement sources says that the woman who jumped to her death from a high-rise building in Midtown on Sunday was former Miss USA Chesley Krist.

The 2019 winner and 30-year-old lawyer jumped off the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St., sources said. around 7:15 am and were found dead in the street below.

“In devastation and great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Chesley,” the former beauty queen’s family said in a statement Sunday.

“Her great light was what inspired others all over the world with her beauty and power. She cared, loved, laughed and beamed.

“Chesley personified love and served others, whether as a social justice advocate, as Miss USA, or as an EXTRA host,” her family said. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her influence will live on.”





Krist, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, jumped alone and was last seen on the terrace on the 29th floor, sources said.

A former Miss North Carolina, she won top honors at the 2019 Miss USA pageant by wearing a sparkly, winged outfit in a national costume contest, alluding to Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

Krist also worked as a reporter for ExtraTV.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement. “Chesley was not just an important part of our show. She was a favorite part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Just hours before the jump, Krist wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you peace and tranquility.”

In October 2019, Krist took to Facebook on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, offering tips on how she manages stress.

“I do a lot to keep my mental health,” she said. “And the most important thing I did was talk to a consultant. It’s really easy to communicate with her. She gives me great strategies, especially if I’m sad or happy, or have a busy month ahead of me.

“When I’m not talking to my consultant, I take time at the end of each day to just relax,” Krist added. “I turn off my phone, I turn off my phone, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favorite movies.”

In 2020, she discussed the issue again in an interview with The Hilltop.

￼Krist, former correspondent for Extra TV, interviews Lady Gaga.Instagram/Cheslichryst￼Krist posed with Rihanna in an undated Instagram photo.Instagram/Cheslichryst

“There are three things I do about taking care of myself,” Krist said. “No. 1, I try to set a regular schedule so my alarm goes off at 6:45 every day. I know I get up and start my day.

“Secondly, I try to set very clear boundaries, so even though I’m at home and have a computer and a phone, I finish answering emails at 6 o’clock, I don’t reply to messages. This is the end.”

Third, she said, “I have a regular workout schedule that keeps my body healthy and my mind sharp.”

The police did not say why they believe Krist committed suicide.

According to sources, she left a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother. Sources said the note did not specify a motive for her actions.

“Not only beautiful, but also smart – she was a lawyer,” a police source said. “She has a life that anyone would envy. … It’s so sad.”

