EFCC Re-arraigns Usman, Fani-Kayode, Two Others For Alleged N1.5bn Fraud In Lagos

The EFCC, on Monday, January 24, 2022, re-arraigned Nnenadi Esther Usman, a former Minister of Finance; Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation; Yusuf Danjuma, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and a company, Joint-Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited, on a 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy and unlawful retention to the tune of N1,500,000,000.00 (One Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira) before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

