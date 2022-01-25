Court Issues Fresh Arrest Warrant Against Diezani Madueke

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja today, January 24, 2022 issued an arrest warrant against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon gave the order following an application by Farouk Abdullah, counsel to the EFCC.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke is the subject of several corruption and money-laundering investigation by the EFCC and has featured in a couple of charges filed in court by the Commission, which had stalled owing to her absence.

Abdullah told the court that efforts by the EFCC to get the ex-Minister extradited have been futile.

