EFCC Arrests Fake Army General Who Claimed Buhari Nominated Him As COAS For Alleged N270m Fraud ( See Pictures )

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake Army General, for an alleged N270m fraud.

The suspect, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim. .

