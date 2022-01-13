Army Rescues 3 Plateau Polytechnic Students Abducted On Wednesday By Bandits

Published:

Three students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped yesterday Wednesday 12 January 2022 have been rescued

unhammed by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at Barikin Ladi.

The trooos deployed at Nding Sesut a remote community in Barikin Ladi noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols. Troops immediately conducted cordon and search in the general area that led to rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm. The victims have since been united with their families.

Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still on going.

While commending the vigilance and efforts of the troops, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali has commended the law abiding citizens who provided credible information to the security agencies.

He reiterated his resolve to make Plateau state a difficult terrain for criminals to operate.









