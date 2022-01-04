Buhari Should Kill All IPOB Seccessionists , Bandits In 2022 So That We Can Have Peace ..Sen. Ndume

Published:

Senator Ali Ndume has charged President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government to kill all seccessionists so that the country can experience peace.

Senator Ndume made this known in an interview with Channels Television

He, however, accused the Federal Government of covering the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists.

Senator Ndume further charged the Federal to declare war on IPOB members, bandits and Boko Haram terrorists who refused to lay down their arms.

He also urged the President to recall retired soldiers so that they can join the fight against insurgency in the country

Share This