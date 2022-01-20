AFCON : No Salary For Austin Eguavoen As Eagles Coach ...NFF

Published:

Interim coach Austin Eguavoen will be entitled to only win bonuses as the Super Eagles coach at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Eguavoen was appointed on a short-term deal after the Nigeria Football Federation sacked Gernot Rohr in December.

“Eguavoen is on the payroll of the NFF and he won’t be entitled to salary for the role he is playing as an interim coach of the team,” President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick stated recently on Arise TV.

“He will be entitled to the winning bonuses as the team progress at the tournament.”

