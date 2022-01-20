90th Anniversary Celebration: Igbobi College Old Boys Executive Visit Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Published:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised to join hands with other notable persons to lift the Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos.

Already, the speaker has attracted some infrastructural projects to the college.

Gbajabiamila, who is an old boy of the college, said he would personally attend the events lined up for the 90th anniversary of the college, which comes up on February 2.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA) led by the 1st Vice President, Yomi Badejo Okusanya, Gbajabiamila expressed delight that Igbobi College is already 90 years old.

“On the 90 years, it’s amazing. It sounds just like yesterday. A lot has changed, and we must try as much as possible to change with the times and maintain the nature and the feel of Igbobi College.

“January 29th is a day that I’ve already marked. It’s going to be our pride, our joy that we’re here to celebrate our college at 90. Together, we will do most of the things we set out to do for the college,” he said.

Earlier, the 1st Vice President of ICOBA, Badejo Okusanya, said they have a list of things they want to do for the college, including the improvement of infrastructure in the college.

For this reason, he said, they have put together a series of events to raise the sum of N1 billion during a fund-raising dinner on January 29.

“You’re one of us, so we’re looking forward to you to bring the kind of personalities that are worthy of this 90th Anniversary,” he said, and requested the speaker to commission some of the projects executed in the college on February 6.

He also said ICOBA would honour the Speaker on February 6 during its merit award where some key personalities would also be honoured.

Other distinguished Alumnus of the school includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Works and House Babatunde Raji Fashola

